Madison Baker
Tierney Kovacs, salutatorian
Emma Krebs, valedictorian
Jack Roush
Avery Serra

Shepaug Valley School in Washington held commencement exercises for 62 students June 16.

Emma Krebs was named valedictorian and Tierney Kovacs was named salutatorian.

Rounding out the top five are, in alphabetical order, Madison Baker, John Roush and Avery Serra.

Following is the complete list of graduates: Madison Baker, Spencer Bialobrzeski , Cassidy Borger, Zachary Bowman, Emmalyn Brenner, Emily Bullock, Seth Caco, Armin Ceric, Brandan Cheney, Olivia Cody, Alicia Crossley, Katherine Denyko, Mckenzie Durkin, Andres Espinosa, Benjamin Farrell, Michael Fiore, Nicholas Fleming, James Foote, William Giarrano, Melanie Graham , Alexis Guilbeault, Alvin Hermans, Katryna Hook, Michael Iannazzo, Nicholas Iannazzo, Lily Keefe, James Kennedy, Tierney Kovacs, Maxwell Krantz, Emma Krebs, Kyle May, Olivia Lautier, Patrick Lavigne, Samuel Maceli, Colin Mariani, Sean McCabe, Jonathan McCarron, Olivia Moore, Avary Noto, Patrick O’Rourke, Arturo Ortega, Rosalyn Pinney, Samuel Pontolilo, Nadia Racz, Michelle Randall, Connor Richardson, Jessica Rivera, John Roush, Avery Serra, Anastasia Slastushinskaya, Sierra Soletsky, Pietro Sproviero, Jacob Stanley, Alan Stinson, Grace Thermer, Raziel Vargas, Emily Ward, Kyle Van Westervelt, Chandler Wetherbee , Hunter Wilson, Walter Wolfert Jr. and Jack Wright.