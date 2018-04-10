Shepaug baseball starts off season with wins

The Shepaug High School baseball team is off to a fast start this season, winning its first three games of the 2018 campaign with a mix of timely hitting and solid pitching.

The Spartans topped Terryville, 11-1, to open the season and have gone on to knock off South-West Conference foe Brookfield, 7-1, as well as Litchfield, 10-0, on Monday.

Shepaug got a strong start from Alan Stinson to open the season as he tossed six innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts and a walk.

Kyle LaMay had three hits and a pair of RBIs against the Kangaroos and also added a run scored. Jack Pesce had three hits and scored twice, while Stinson, Ethan Hibbard, Jack Schneider and Joe Brunelli added two hits each.

In their most recent win, the Spartans blanked the Cowboys on another strong start from Stinson, who yielded just three hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

Nick Fleming, Chance Dutcher and Joe Brunelli each had three hits and Ethan Hibbard added two hits for the Spartans (3-0).

The Spartans have a solid core of returning players this season including Hibbard, who hit .321 with 11 RBIs and 11 runs scored, and Brunelli, who batted .328 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored. Both Hibbard and Brunelli are juniors this season.

Stinson is back after posting a 2.93 ERA as a junior while batting .270 with 15 RBI and 15 runs scored. Fleming will pitch and play outfield after hitting .286 with 10 RBI and 14 runs scored as junior and LaMay is back at second and will contribute on the mound this season as a senior.

In his 14th season as Shepaug skipper, Scott Werkhoven feels his team can compete to be among the best in the Berkshire League if they play to their potential.

“Our goal is to be competitive in the BL. We want to be in the mix of the top teams by the end of the season,” Werkhoven said. “We have several players returning with varsity experience. And a good mix of upperclassmen and younger players who will contribute.”

Werkhoven includes Northwestern, Nonnewaug and Lewis Mills among the early BL favorites with Mills coming off a season that saw it advance to the Class M championship game.

“The key to our season will be pitching and playing fundamentally sound,” Werkhoven said. “We have a good mix of upperclassmen and younger players and several guys who can play multiple positions.”