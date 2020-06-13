Shepaug Dramatics nominated for awards

Shepaug Dramatics at Shepaug Valley School in Washington has announced it has been nominated for 11 Halo awards.

The Halo Award ceremony is the premier high school theater award program in Connecticut.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the presentation at the Seven Angels Theatre has been canceled. However, the program will be held virtually June 23-25 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.

A link to the program will be posted in the coming days at https://sevenangelstheatre.org.

The group was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Jake Diller as the voice of Audrey II in “Little Shop of Horrors”), Best Costume Design/Execution (Alex Kotas for “Outward Bound”), Best Scenic Design and/or Execution (Elizabeth Neunzig for “Outward Boung” and “Little Shop of Horrors”), Best Props Design and/or Managmenet (Elizabeth Neunzig for “Little Shop of Horrors”), Best Special Effects (Noah Ciccimarro and Erik Lindblom for “Little Shop of Horrors) and Best Running Crew (run crew for “Outward Bound”).

Also, Best Original Program Cover Design or Artwork (Amelia “Molly” Southard and Henry James for “Little Shop of Horrors”), Best Specialty Ensemble (Lydia Kennedy, Kaylee Martinez, Kayleigh Hendry and Sofia Missana as Ronnette, Crytal, Chiffon and Chantal in “Little Shop of Horrors”), Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical (Grace Coutu as Mrs. Mushnik in “Little Shop of Horrors”), Best Male Standout Performance in an Ensemble Production (Jake Diller as Tom Prior in “Outward Bound”) and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Henry James as Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors”).