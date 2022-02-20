Shelling in east Ukraine, Russia nuclear drill raise tension LORI HINNANT and JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 4:08 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of artillery shells exploded along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists, and thousands of people evacuated eastern Ukraine, further increasing fears Sunday that the volatile region could spark a Russian invasion.
Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbor, which is surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment. Russia held nuclear drills Saturday in neighboring Belarus and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.
Written By
LORI HINNANT and JIM HEINTZ