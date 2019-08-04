Shark sightings prompt alerts on Massachusetts beaches

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — Shark sightings have forced officials to temporarily bar swimming at several popular Massachusetts beaches in recent days.

Nauset Beach in the Cape Cod town of Orleans was twice closed for swimming for periods of about one hour on Saturday after great white sharks were spotted within a half-mile or so of shore.

That's according the Sharktivity app , which is operated by the Atlantic White Shark Conservatory.

Beaches in Wellfleet and Truro also kept swimmers out of the water for a time Saturday, as did several south-facing beaches on the island of Nantucket.

A Martha's Vineyard beach was twice closed earlier in the week over shark concerns.

Surveillance has been stepped up this summer after two shark attacks off Cape Cod last year, including one that killed a 26-year-old Massachusetts man.