Shares gratitude for help with fundraiser

To the Editor:

Thank you for donating the materials that I needed for the spaghetti dinner I organized for my eighth-grade Capstone Project at Sherman School.

It really helps when people donate materials.

I wouldn’t have been so successful without your help.

I made over $350 at my April 28 spaghetti dinner to raise awareness and funds for animal rescue organizations.

Proceeds will benefit the Ross Mill Farm and Pig Placement Network in Rushland, Pa., and Wildlife Line in Sherman.

Kate O’Farrell

Sherman