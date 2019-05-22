Shares ‘gratitude’ for Stamp Out Hunger support

To The Editor:

The New Milford Food Bank and Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House would like to thank the United States postal carriers of New Milford for an amazing campaign this year with Stamp Out Hunger.

The weather was on our side this year and we received 6,750 pounds of food dropped off by 20 postal trucks.

These donations will help feed over 280 families through weekly distributions from the food bank.

In addition, donations will help Loaves & Fishes serve daily meals to 20 to 30 people.

We would also like to thank all New Milford residents who so generously left non-perishable food donations by their mailboxes.

And, lastly, our special gratitude to volunteers from the New Milford Youth Agency, the New Milford Food Bank and Loaves & Fishes, who worked tirelessly to help sort and stock the pantries.

This is a very important event that we look forward to every year as a critical means of helping local families with their food needs.

If anyone did not have the opportunity to donate and would like to, please bring non-perishables to the food bank at New Milford Social Services at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Loaves & Fishes, on the lower level at 40 Main St., daily from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Hunger doesn’t take a vacation.

With immense appreciation, we thank you.

Lisa Martin

Chief Operating Officer

Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House

Ivana Butera

Director of Social Services

New Milford