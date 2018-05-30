Shares concern over Domino’s coming to Green

To the Editor:

A slap in the face, indeed.

New Milford had a chance several years ago to establish an historic district; it did not fly.

Now you are paying for it. It is really sad that the largest town in area at 64.4-square miles hasn’t such a district, nor is there an architectural review board.

Our Green, now not in keeping with New England features, will have a Domino’s Pizza.

Open til 12 a.m., certainly this type of restaurant belongs out on Route 7, not on the Village Green.

Pizza boxes are large. They will need a dumpster. I hope the dumpster isn’t out front.

Let’s think about how much litter might be created from pizza boxes.

Susan Kustosz

New Milford