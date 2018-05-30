https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Shares-concern-over-Domino-s-coming-to-Green-12947435.php
Shares concern over Domino’s coming to Green
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 30, 2018
To the Editor:
A slap in the face, indeed.
New Milford had a chance several years ago to establish an historic district; it did not fly.
Now you are paying for it. It is really sad that the largest town in area at 64.4-square miles hasn’t such a district, nor is there an architectural review board.
Our Green, now not in keeping with New England features, will have a Domino’s Pizza.
Open til 12 a.m., certainly this type of restaurant belongs out on Route 7, not on the Village Green.
Pizza boxes are large. They will need a dumpster. I hope the dumpster isn’t out front.
Let’s think about how much litter might be created from pizza boxes.
Susan Kustosz
New Milford
View Comments