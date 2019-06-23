Shaheen highlights legislation to crack down on robocalls

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement, business leaders, consumer advocates and others joined U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in highlighting her efforts to crackdown on robocalls.

Representatives from the state Department of Justice, AARP, the Public Utilities Commission and others joined Shaheen at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce on Friday to discuss legislation she's co-sponsored to give regulators more time to find scammers and increase the penalties they face. The legislation also seeks to bring federal and state officials together to evaluate new policies for deterring and prosecuting illegal robocalls.

Shaheen says small business owners shouldn't have to set aside their work to answer fraudulent calls and hospitals shouldn't have their life-saving work interrupted by scams. She says about 107 million robocalls were made to New Hampshire numbers last year.