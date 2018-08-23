Sex workers knock on doors for political candidate

NEW YORK (AP) — Sex workers and people sympathetic to their cause recently knocked on more than 600 doors in New York City while campaigning for a political candidate seeking to decriminalize prostitution.

Their work on behalf of Democratic state Senate candidate Julia Salazar is part of an activism trend in the sex work community.

Part of Salazar's criminal justice platform includes measures aimed at helping sex workers.

Her Democratic opponent, eight-term incumbent Martin Malave Dilan says he's not familiar with Salazar's policies on sex work but is open to talks about decriminalization.

On June 2, close to 3,000 people demonstrated around the U.S. during International Sex Workers Day.