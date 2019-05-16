Several hurt in multi-family house fire in New Milford

Several people were injured in an early morning fire in a multi-family house on Housatonic Avenue in New Milford on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

NEW MILFORD - Six people were injured in a fire in a multi-family house on Housatonic Avenue early Thursday morning.

The two-alarm blaze was called in around 2 a.m. and took a few hours to get under control, firefighters said.

Fire Marshal Kevin Reynolds said six people were transported to a hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, WFSB reported.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Nearly a dozen people live in the home that is located near Helen Marx Park.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two-story house fully-involved.

Firefighters were called in from Brookfield, Sherman, Washington and Bridgewater.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are at the scene Thursday morning.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to people displaced from the blaze.

Part of Housatonic Avenue was closed while firefighters battled the blaze. The road has since reopened.

According to New Milford property records, the house with six bedrooms and 2,600 square feet of living space, was built in 1900. The house and property of .39 of an acre is appraised at $260,100.