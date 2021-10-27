Seventeen musicians and a poet liven an evening at Sherman JCC: 'An appreciative audience of fellow musicians'

6
SHERMAN - The first impression at the Thursday night open mic at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman is that this is definitely not a karaoke night. Rather, it’s a live performance of pro- and semi-pro singer/songwriters who have a history together and mostly play acoustic selections.
Henry Cooperman, the president of the JCC said, “There used to be an open mic night on Thursdays at the Silo of Hunt Hill Farm, but when the Silo closed in 2019, the Open Mic was moved to the JCC two years ago, with the help of (Sherman First Selectman) Don Lowe and Al Burgasser.