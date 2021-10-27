Seventeen musicians and a poet liven an evening at Sherman JCC: 'An appreciative audience of fellow musicians'

SHERMAN - The first impression at the Thursday night open mic at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman is that this is definitely not a karaoke night. Rather, it’s a live performance of pro- and semi-pro singer/songwriters who have a history together and mostly play acoustic selections.

Henry Cooperman, the president of the JCC said, “There used to be an open mic night on Thursdays at the Silo of Hunt Hill Farm, but when the Silo closed in 2019, the Open Mic was moved to the JCC two years ago, with the help of (Sherman First Selectman) Don Lowe and Al Burgasser.

Cooperman said there usually are 11 to 12 people coming on Thursday night, but this evening there were 18 performers and several non-performers who pay $10 to listen to the music.

Each musician brings their own instrument and plays two songs. There also is a piano on the stage. “They love it here because they have an appreciative audience of fellow musicians,” Cooperman said. “During the worst of the pandemic, we did it on Zoom. The JCC was built 27 years ago and has always been a community resource for all kinds of activities.”

Caroline Bennet of Pawling, NY, one of the first to play, said, “I sing for the love of sharing songs, some ancient (500 years old), some new that tell stories and speak of the human experience and the connections found therein throughout time and place. The songs that I sing are both original and traditional - in Scottish Gaelic and in English.”

Bennet’s instrument, a Shruti Box, was a simple and somewhat mournful device, a perfect accompanist.

A singer-songwriter, Lowe has performed at venues such as wineries, farmers markets and restaurants, from the Hudson Valley to central Connecticut. He said, “I mostly sing my own songs but also am a cover artist. I have three albums: Last Call, Fools and St. Paul — and one is coming out soon.”

George Mallas of Brewster, NY, is in a group called the 4 Horsemen Songwriters. With David Ray, Mike Latini, and Dave Goldenberg, Mallas said they do radically different music from jazz to blues, to comedian, to vibes like Grammy-winning John Prine.

“We regularly perform as a group, but also do solo gigs,” he said. Mallas recorded his first album in 2015 titled Small Reminders and he also writes songs in collaboration with lyricist Melanie Berti.

Cindy Davis of New Milford said she has only been joining the Open Mic Night for three weeks and is very excited to have a platform where she can share her poems.

“I like my words to have cadence,” she said. “My poem, ‘A Rose,’ came to me when I saw a beautiful picture of a rose on Facebook. To me, writing is painting on canvas. I belong to a writer’s group and am looking forward to being published in their anthology.”