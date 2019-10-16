Seth Meyers to present program in Washington

Seth Meyers attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Seth Meyers attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Seth Meyers to present program in Washington 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Conversations on the Green in Washington will present “Late Night: Divine Comedy” with Seth Meyers Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. in Washington.

Meyers is the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which will soon celebrate its sixth anniversary.

The program, produced by Jahana Hayes (D-5th), will take place in the auditorium at Shepaug Valley School at 159 South St.

Jane Whitney, a former NBC News correspondent and talk show host, will serve as moderator.

The conversation will explore the trials and tribulations of creating a nightly show tied so tightly to daily disaster and the existential fear it provokes, according to COG officials.

In an informal, interactive conversation, Meyers will also reminisce about his years as the head writer and Weekend Update host at “Saturday Night Live,” as well as stories of his climb up the comedy ladder and his personal life as a celebrity, husband and father.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations, including New Milford Hospital, Greenwood Counseling Referrals and the Susan B. Anthony Project.

Audience members will be encouraged to participate.

The 45-year-old comedian was born in Evanston, Ill., but raised in Michigan and New Hampshire.

He got his start in comedy while attending Northwestern University, where he ran a hot dog stand and joined an improv troupe.

Meyers became a SNL cast member in 2001 and was heralded for impersonating a host of national figures - John Kerry, Michael Caine, Anderson Cooper, Sean Penn and Prince Charles, among others - and for his recurring characters, including Zach Ricky, host of the kids' hidden camera show "Pranksters;” Nerod, the receptionist in the recurring sketch "Appalachian Emergency Room;” David Zinger, a scientist who often insults his fellow workers; Dan Needler, half of a married couple "that should be divorced;” and William Fitzpatrick, from the Irish talk show "Top o' the Morning."

Meyers auditioned to co-anchor Weekend Update in 2004 but was beaten out by Amy Poehler.

He stayed with the show and became its head writer when Tina Fey departed before the 2006 season.

But he won his highest critical acclaim in 2008 when he wrote iconic sketches for Fey, who returned as a guest star to impersonate Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

It was Meyers who created the famous phrase uttered by Fey's Palin, "I can see Russia from my house."

He was soon in demand to host award shows.

He emceed the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards, the 66th Emmy Awards, the 75th Golden Globe Awards and was the keynote speaker at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where his timing provoked retrospective snickers after he joked about Osama bin Laden hosting a CSPAN show even as that the secret operation to kill the terrorist leader was underway.

Meyers succeeded Jimmy Fallon as host of “Late Night in 2014.

Conversations on the Green brings nationally recognized voices and artists to the pine-crowned Litchfield hills to discuss the country’s most provocative issues and ideas.

Although akin to “Ted Talks,” COGs are interactive, Town Hall style seminars designed to allow the speakers and the audience to share experiences, perspectives and insights in an effort to build an ongoing conversation that bonds the community.

General admission is $45. Angel tickets, which include preferred seating and a cocktail reception with Meyers, are $250.

For more information and tickets visit www.conversationsonthegreen.com or email conversationsonthegreen@gmail.com.