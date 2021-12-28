Setback for Belgian govt as coronavirus measures overturned

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a setback for the Belgian government, an advisory body on Tuesday suspended a Cabinet-ordered closure of the cultural sector — saying that new coronavirus restrictions imposed on cinemas and theaters are unreasonable.

Under new restrictions that took effect Sunday, movie houses, concert halls and art centers were ordered to shut their doors. Some stayed open in protest. The order came despite the assessment of the scientific committee advising the government that going to such places poses no extra risk to public health.