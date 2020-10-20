Services for Oklahoma soldier missing since 1950 in Korea

MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled on Saturday for an Oklahoma soldier missing in North Korea since 1950 and whose remains were identified in 2019.

Services and burial will be held in Madill for Army Sgt. Kenneth Walker, the U.S. Army said in a statement Tuesday.

Walker, from Madill, was 19 when he disappeared on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked near the Chosin River in North Korea, the Army said.

His remains were among others in 55 boxes that North Korea provided to the United States in 2018. Walker’s remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in November 2019 using DNA.

Walker enlisted in the Army in 1948 and was assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when he disappeared, according to the Army.