Series to focus on ‘West Side Story’

Kent Memorial Library will soon present a lecture series based on the musical “West Side Story.”

The series will be held March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Kent Town Hall at 41 Kent Green Boulevard.

Individuals who attend three of the four programs will have their name entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway production of “West Side Story” April 7 at 7 p.m. at Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway, New York City.

All four presentations will examine all aspects of “West Side Story.”

Leonard Bernstein wrote the music for the musical.

The series will coincide with the Broadway revival of “West Side Story” and the expected release of Steven Spielberg’s new movie, “West Side Story,” in December.

In addition, Netflix recently acquired the rights to the untitled Leonard Bernstein film which Bradley Cooper will star in and direct.

Panelists Athenaide Dallett and Geoff Stewart, members of Kent School faculty, and Patrick Beer, a member of South Kent School faculty, will present “West Side Story and William Shakespeare” March 7.

The 1961 movie, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, will be screened March 14.

Music lecturer Jeffrey Engel, adjunct professor at Northwestern CT Community College, will present “Leonard Bernstein: ‘West Side Story’” March 21.

The series will conclude with “Book Talk: ‘Dancing Man’: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey” with author Tom Santopietro, who will interview Kent resident and noted choreographer Bob Avian as they discuss their new book “Dancing Man: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey.”

This will be their first event to celebrate the newly published book.

For more information and RSVP to the programs, call the library at 860-927-3761.