Series to focus on Dickinson poetry

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a five-week course, “The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course,” Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Sept. 24.

The course will meet Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the Wykeham Road library.

Literary scholar Mark Scarbrough will lead the course.

Participants will read as a class a small selection of the poems.

The required book is “The Poems of Emily Dickinson: A Reading Edition,” edited by R. W. Franklin and published by the Belknap imprint of Harvard University Press, which is available at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington.

Scarbrough started his professional life as an academic and did his doctoral work at the University of Wisconsin Madison before accepting a job at Saint Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.

He has given papers on Chaucer at the International Medieval Conference and on American literature at the MLA and regional MLA conferences.

After several years teaching, he resigned and moved to New York to write.

In New York, he met and married Bruce Weinstein. Together, they have written more than two dozen cookbooks, and have appeared on “The Today Show,” “CBS This Morning” and “The View” and selected as The Most Influential People of Litchfield County.

Scarborough is enmeshed in literature and has been a popular book group and literary discussion leader across Southern New England.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.