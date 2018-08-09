Series to end with Aug. 10 concert

The Washington Friends of Music will its last concert in its summer concert festival, a Baroque music festival, at the Washington meetinghouse on the Green, 6 Kirby Road, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The concert will feature compositions by Baroque music composers Johann Sebastian Bach and Georg Friedrich Handel, performed by eleven musicians of The New Baroque Soloists.

Highlights are movements from “The Royal Fireworks Music” and “Water Music” by G.F. Handel.

Also on the program are an Overture and a Concerto for Violoncello by J.S. Bach, and a Sonata for Violin and Harpsichord by G.F. Handel.

Performances will feature three trumpets and two oboes, two violins, viola, cello, organ, and timpani.

A new addition to the chamber orchestra is James Ross on trumpet, an esteemed member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.A reception will follow.

Advance tickets are $25 and are available at www.WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com, by phone 860-868-917,4 as well as at The Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students at the door. Children will be admitted free of charge.