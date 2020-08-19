Series of crashes leads to shutdown of Berlin highway

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin authorities said Wednesday the city's highway is still shut down after a series of crashes the previous night that were allegedly all caused by one man.

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital's highway. The series of crashes led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

Local media reported that the man later stopped on the highway and put a box on the roof of his car claiming it had explosives inside. Specialists opened the box and found only tools. The man was detained by police, media reported.

Police and prosecutors would not confirm the reports on Wednesday morning.

The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.