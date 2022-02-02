Serbian opposition parties unite against Vucic's populists JOVANA GEC, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 9:16 a.m.
1 of8 Gen. Zdravko Ponos, a former Serbian army chief of staff who is the centrist opposition candidate for the presidency, center, sits with Vladeta Jankovic, candidate for the Belgrade mayor, right, and Marinika Tepic who heads the 'United Serbia' list for the parliamentary election, during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Serbia’s main opposition alliance has formally presented its candidates for top posts ahead of an upcoming general vote in hopes of mounting a serious challenge to the long-ruling populist administration of President Aleksandar Vucic. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Gen. Zdravko Ponos, a former Serbian army chief of staff who served during a previous, pro-Western administration, and who is the centrist opposition candidate for the presidency, listens to a question during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Ponos promised to "unite Serbia" and described the presidency bid as a "patriotic duty." Election candidates of Serbia's main opposition alliance on Wednesday formally presented their bid to run for top posts at upcoming general vote in hopes of mounting a serious challenge to the populist administration of President Aleksandar Vucic. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Marinika Tepic, a politician who has won popularity with efforts reveal corruption and crime links within the SNS party, and who heads the 'United Serbia' list for the parliamentary election speaks, during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Serbia’s main opposition alliance has formally presented its candidates for top posts ahead of an upcoming general vote in hopes of mounting a serious challenge to the long-ruling populist administration of President Aleksandar Vucic. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Vladeta Jankovic, a conservative politician and former ambassador in Britain and the Vatican, who is the centrist opposition candidate for the Belgrade mayor, speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Election candidates of Serbia's main opposition alliance on Wednesday formally presented their bid to run for top posts at upcoming general vote in hopes of mounting a serious challenge to the populist administration of President Aleksandar Vucic. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Vladeta Jankovic, a conservative politician and former ambassador in Britain and the Vatican, who is the centrist opposition candidate for the Belgrade mayor, speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Election candidates of Serbia's main opposition alliance on Wednesday formally presented their bid to run for top posts at upcoming general vote in hopes of mounting a serious challenge to the populist administration of President Aleksandar Vucic. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's main opposition alliance on Wednesday presented its candidates for top posts ahead of a general vote in hopes of mounting a serious challenge to the long-ruling populist President Aleksandar Vucic.
Serbia's presidential and parliamentary elections, along with a municipal vote in Belgrade, the capital, are expected in early April. The vote will be held amid heightened political tensions over Vucic's increasingly authoritarian rule.