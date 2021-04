DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refuse to alter the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of an elderly New Jersey couple killed when he stole a car and crashed into their vehicle.

Stephen R. Goodman was sentenced as a habitual offender to 25 years in prison for manslaughter in the 2017 deaths of 77-year-old John Simon and his 92-year-old wife, Irma. He also pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, DUI and theft of a motor vehicle.