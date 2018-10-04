Seniors invited to preserve hike

Steep Rock Association in Washington will offer a “Seniors in Steep Rock” program for senior citizens Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Macricostas Preserve in New Preston.

SRA trustees and staff will lead a short, guided hike around the grounds next to Judea Garden. It will be followed by a provided autumn lunch.

Hikers should meet at the preserve’s main parking area at 124 Christian St. If necessary, individuals should make arrangements with one’s own town senior center transportation.

SRA will have its ATV available on site to assist those who have difficulty walking over uneven terrain.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-9131.