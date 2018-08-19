Seniors invited to Washington hike

Steep Rock Preserve in Washington will offer a senior citizens hike and picnic Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature a short and leisurely, guided hike to an historic area, followed by a light picnic lunch.

The walk will include views of ruins of the Holiday House, a hotel which once offered respite for female factory workers from New York City at the turn of the 20th century.

Interested residents are asked to meet at the preserve’s main parking area at 2 Tunnel Road.

Attendees are reminded to make arrangements with one’s own town senior center if transportation to the preserve is needed.

SRA will have its ATV available on site to assist those who have difficulty walking over uneven terrain.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-9131. Donations will be accepted.