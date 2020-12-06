https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Seniors-invited-to-It-s-a-Wonderful-Life-15767274.php
Seniors invited to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
The New Milford Senior Center, in partnership with the CT Living Collective and AARP, will hold a state-wide senior center virtual holiday bash, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 18.
The 1 p.m. event will feature VIP greetings from around the state, seasonal music, ballroom dancing performances, holiday vignettes celebrating diverse cultures and more.
Online registration is requested by visting https://tinyurl.com/y5w5d5xs.
A treat bag will be gifted to all those who register.
For more information, call the New Milford Senior Center at 860-355-6075.
View Comments