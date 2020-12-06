Seniors invited to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

The New Milford Senior Center, in partnership with the CT Living Collective and AARP, will hold a state-wide senior center virtual holiday bash, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 18.

The 1 p.m. event will feature VIP greetings from around the state, seasonal music, ballroom dancing performances, holiday vignettes celebrating diverse cultures and more.

Online registration is requested by visting https://tinyurl.com/y5w5d5xs.

A treat bag will be gifted to all those who register.

For more information, call the New Milford Senior Center at 860-355-6075.