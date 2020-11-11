https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Senior-photos-sought-for-contest-15715912.php
Senior photos sought for contest
Individuals age 65 and older are invited to participate in a photo contest.
Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation in New Milford is sponsoring the contest based on a fall foliage theme.
Prizes are gift cards: $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Photos should be emailed to mmarici@candlewoodvalley.com.
The deadline to enter is Nov. 25.
