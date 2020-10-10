Senior photos sought for contest

Individuals age 65 and older are invited to participate in a photo contest.

Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation in New Milford is sponsoring the contest based on a fall foliage theme.

Prizes are gift cards: $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.

Photos should be emailed to mmarici@candlewoodvalley.com.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 25.