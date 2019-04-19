Senior center to offer LGBT programs

Two programs about the LGBT community — a movie screening and dinner and a lunch and learn program — will be held at the New Milford Senior Center in the coming days.

A free screening of the film “Gen Silent” and a dinner will be offered Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 40 Main St. center.

The program, held in conjunction with AARP, is open to the general public who are either LGBT and/or advocates of the LGBT community.

The film details the stories of LGBT older adults in Greater Boston dealing with the challenges and hopes of growing older.

Since 2010, the movie has inspired a world-wide movement of LGBT & aging advocates to create safe and welcoming community experiences for older adults and caregivers.

Dinner and a community conversation will follow the screening at the 40 Main St. center.

Registration is required by calling 877-926-8300 by Monday.

The lunch and learn program, “Getting it Right: Creating an LGBT Inclusive Organization,” will be held May 3 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the center.

The event is a Connecticut Community Care program, with support from the Noble Charitable Trust.

The program is used in Connecticut by aging service organizations to create welcoming and inviting services for LGBT elders, friends and families.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.