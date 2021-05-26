Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators labored to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing GOP opposition.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin were leading the informal talks Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the effort. The talks were focusing on two issues that Republican senators have cited for their opposition to the House-passed legislation to create the commission — ensuring that the panel's staff is evenly split between the parties and that its work does not spill over into the midterm election year.