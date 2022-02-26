Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 12:40 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, leaves a policy luncheon, on Feb., 17, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters in the state Capitol on on Feb. 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Becky Bohrer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined at right by Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., prepares for a meeting to advance President Joe Biden's nominees to the federal courts, at the Capitol in Washington, on Feb. 17, 2022. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Feb. 1, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. (Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via AP, File) Bonnie Cash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to a caucus lunch at the Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 17, 2021. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
Written By
MARY CLARE JALONICK