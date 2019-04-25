Senators present reworked Colorado health reinsurance bill

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado senators are working frantically on a bill to cut rural health insurance premiums by having the state help private insurers.

But the reinsurance bill has been drastically changed.

Its Senate sponsors, Republican Bob Rankin and Democrat Kerry Donovan of Vail, determined that plans to pay for an earlier version could have run afoul of federal regulations and cost the state dearly.

The new version would use reduced hospital fees, fees on insurance premiums, and funds destined for housing in another pending bill. That would fund a two-year reinsurance program beginning next year.

The Senate Health & Human Services Committee sent the amended bill to the Finance Committee on Thursday.

There's not much time for it to pass. The 2019 Legislature adjourns May 3.