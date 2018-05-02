Senators meet with Ability Beyond

State Sens. Henri Martin, R-31, and Michael McLachlan, R-24, recently met with clients from Ability Beyond at the state Capitol.

McLachlan represents the communities of Sherman, Bethel, Danbury and New Fairfield, while Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth and Thomaston.

“It’s been a pleasure knowing the clients of Ability Beyond and seeing them in the community,” McLachlan said. “Ability Beyond is a fantastic program that has helped so many of our state’s intellectually and developmentally disabled residents live more independent, fulfilling lives.”

“They have impressive partnerships with local businesses that help their clients become full, active members of the community,” he said. “Meeting these wonderful clients gives you a greater appreciation of the immense value they bring to their workplaces and our society.”

“Having a disability should not be a barrier to a meaningful life that includes the ability to work and earn money to support oneself,” Martin said. “In fact, knowing, working, and developing relationships with disabled individuals enriches our lives. The optimism, gratitude, and genuine affection Ability Beyond’s clients have for everyone they meet show us a better, kinder world.”