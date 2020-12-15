Senator seeks VA facility probe amid whistleblower claims

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Tuesday he's seeking an investigation by the Veterans' Administration Office of the Inspector General into alleged unsafe working conditions at the West Haven VA hospital, where two workers were killed last month by the rapid release of hot water vapor during maintenance work on the facility's steam system.
The Democrat told reporters he recently received 75 pages of documents from two whistleblowers that include “powerful evidence that complaints of unsafe conditions were either disregarded or dismissed,” including more than one complaint raised by one of the men who died in the Nov. 13 accident.