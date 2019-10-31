Senator, 2 others confirmed to join NC utilities panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime state senator and two other lawyers with expertise in energy matters are joining the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

The General Assembly on Thursday gave final confirmation to Gov. Roy Cooper's nominees to fill three vacancies on the powerful seven-member commission, which regulates companies that offer electricity, natural gas and other services.

The new members include Democratic state Sen. Floyd McKissick of Durham. He must resign the Senate seat he's held since 2007 to take the job. Democratic and Republicans on the Senate floor praised him before his confirmation vote.

Other new members will be commission attorney Kimberly Duffley of Raleigh and Jeff Hughes of Durham, a University of North Carolina School of Government professor.

The legislature on Thursday also confirmed two Cooper nominees to the state Mining Commission.