Senate votes to allow hunting on 3 Sundays in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to end Pennsylvania's ban on Sunday hunting has the approval of the state Senate.

Senators voted 36 to 14 on Wednesday for a bill that would permit hunting on one Sunday during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season, and on a third day.

The legislation directs the Game Commission to determine which three Sundays will be legal for hunting.

Backers say it'll widen opportunities for hunting by making it easier for younger people and others to hunt. Officials say it will also bring in more license revenue.

Sunday hunting is currently allowed in all of Pennsylvania's neighboring states.

The legislation also would increase penalties for trespassing while hunting.

The proposal was sent to the state House.