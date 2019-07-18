Senate seat passes to granddaughter of Navajo code talker

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The granddaughter of deceased World War II Navajo code talker and state legislator John Pinto will serve out his term in the state Senate through 2020.

Navajo Nation member and teacher Shannon Pinto was appointed Thursday by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to represent a district that extends from the Four Corners to Gallup.

John Pinto died in May at the age of 94 after serving over four decades in the Legislature. He voted this year in favor of a successful bill to expand background checks on gun sales and was a supporter of abortion rights.

In a news release Pinto said she will fight for common sense gun violence prevention measures and be "a champion for efforts that support women and their personal health care decisions."