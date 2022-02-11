Skip to main content
News

Senate panel introduces bill banning most abortions in Idaho

REBECCA BOONEAssociated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has introduced a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant — by allowing extended family members of the patient to sue any doctor that performs one.

The legislation introduced on Friday from Blain Conzatti, president of the anti-abortion organization Idaho Family Policy Center, is modeled on a similar law in Texas that is the most restrictive in the nation. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stay in place, and it is expected to remain that way for the foreseeable future as the legal options for Texas clinics have considerably narrowed. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to rule later this year year in a case out of Mississippi that could roll back abortion rights nationwide.

“Texas has blazed a pathway that we can follow, and needless to say the pro-life community is very excited,” Conzatti told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday. “We can save more than a thousand babies a year from the horror of abortion.”

Shortly after the bill was introduced on a party-line vote, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Idaho issued a statement criticizing the legislation as an “end-run around the constitutional right to abortion.”

Under the legislation, even extended family members like a grandparent or uncle could sue a doctor if they believe the physician has performed an abortion on a relative after six weeks of pregnancy.