Senate kills measure making it tougher to tap oil savings

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Senate is has killed a resolution that would have made it tougher for the Legislature to tap earnings from the state's oil tax savings account.

The Senate on Thursday voted 46-1 to replace the resolution with another that would study potential uses for Legacy Fund earnings.

The original resolution sponsored by Democratic Rep. Corey Mock initially had broad bipartisan support from legislative leaders in both chambers.

Mock argued that earnings should be "retained and reinvested" instead of automatically going into the state's general fund for lawmakers to spend.

Voters would have had to approve the resolution.

Senate Finance and Taxation Committee Chairman Dwight Cook says he doesn't think voters would have supported it.