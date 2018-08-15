Senate hopeful exits race for 2nd role in same election

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Senate candidate has withdrawn from another race after finding out he can't run for two posts in the same election.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports Brooke Lundsford withdrew Tuesday from the Cabell County Magistrate Court race he filed to join last week. The Republican candidate says he later found out that he couldn't run in a judicial and a legislative race simultaneously.

The newspaper says state code generally bars anyone from running for more than one office in an election. It says there is an exception in the case of presidential candidacy and party nominations for primaries.

Lundsford is running against Democratic incumbent Mike Woelfel in the November election for the state's Senate District 5 seat.

