Senate delays vote on hands-free cellphone measure

BOSTON (AP) — The state Senate has delayed an expected vote on legislation to ban motorists in Massachusetts from using handheld cellphones while driving.

The bill, similar to ones that have cleared the Senate in previous years but stalled in the House, was originally set for debate on Thursday. No new date was immediately set.

The delay appears to be procedural to give senators additional time to review more than two dozen proposed amendments to the measure, which aims to curtail distracted driving. If approved, drivers would be allowed to use their cellphones only in hands-free mode.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo has said he hopes to bring a similar bill before the House as early as next week.