Senate confirms Grenell as US ambassador to Germany

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Richard Grenell as the U.S. ambassador to Germany on Thursday, filling the high-profile diplomatic position just in time for a White House visit this week by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The vote was 56-42 for the former spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations. A longtime Fox News Channel commentator, Grenell has been controversial over his outspoken views on Twitter. The drawn-out debate became one example of Trump's difficulties to get key positions confirmed.

Grenell served at the U.N. during the George W. Bush administration under four ambassadors — including John Bolton, now Trump's national security adviser.

He was the first openly gay ambassador nominated by Trump.