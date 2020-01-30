Senate approves bill for road dedication for fallen officer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday to designating part of a state road in honor of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The Senate supported naming part of state route 125 in Brentwood as Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway.

Arkell was a long-serving police officer in Brentwood who killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2014.

“As a Brentwood resident, I am honored to have this opportunity to remember Officer Arkell and grant him the public recognition a local hero deserves," bill sponsor Sen. Jon Morgan, a Democrat, said.

“It is my hope that this dedication will inspire us all to follow Officer Arkell’s example. I thank his family for joining us today and my colleagues in the Senate for their support.”