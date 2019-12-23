Senate, House chambers renovation project nears completion

Rhode Island lawmakers returning to the State House after the holidays will notice some subtle changes to the House and Senate chambers.

When lawmakers return in January, they’ll see new shades of paint on the walls, feel thicker carpet under their feet, sit at re-varnished desks, brush past brighter drapes and listen to each other’s speeches on new audio speakers, according to The Providence Journal.

In addition, the cracked skylight above the House Speaker's desk has been repaired as has the domed roof above the Senate chamber, which often leaked when it rained.

It was the first significant chamber renovation since the General Assembly downsized in 2003 from 150 seats to the current 113. That renovation also brought computers to lawmakers’ desks for the first time.

Frank Montanaro, executive director of the General Assembly’s operations arm, says the changes make the chambers more closely resemble the day they first opened for business in 1904.

Montanaro says preservationists from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission and the State House Restoration Society were consulted on aesthetic questions.

The total cost of all the work was about $2.5 million.