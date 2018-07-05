https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Sen-Hyde-Smith-Tighten-security-at-US-border-13051393.php
Sen. Hyde-Smith: Tighten security at US border with Mexico
JACINTO, Miss. (AP) — A Republican U.S. senator from Mississippi says she wants to strengthen the nation's border with Mexico.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith tells WCBI-TV that she has visited with farmers living along the border, and they face threats from Mexican drug cartels.
Hyde-Smith was among 18 politicians speaking on the Fourth of July at an old courthouse in Jacinto in northeastern Mississippi.
WTVA-TV reports that Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Chris McDaniel, who are challenging Hyde-Smith in a November special election, also spoke.
Espy, a former U.S. agriculture secretary, says he will work across party lines "for the common good."
