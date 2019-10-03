Sen. Harris pickets with UAW, rallies UNR students in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris says she expects impeachment proceedings to move quickly in the House because of growing evidence President Donald Trump has committed crimes against the United States.

The Democratic presidential hopeful made her comments Thursday at the University of Nevada, Reno after walking a picket line with two dozen striking union workers at General Motors north of town.

Harris noted she’s the only candidate in the race who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

She says Americans watching Trump on television the last few days have seen “the confession of a crime” and “an attempt to cover up a crime.” She says she doesn’t think the impeachment process will take long “because it’s a pretty tight case.”

She wants Twitter to suspend the president’s account because she says he’s using it to intimidate witnesses.