Seminar to focus on Cricket Valley Plant’s impact

The Sherman Conservation Commission will hold a science-based seminar, “Cricket Valley Power Plant’s Impact on Western Connecticut,” April 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Sherman.

The seminar will run from 3 to 5 p.m. at the firehouse, 1 Route 39.

Topics to be discussed by the panelists include health and environmental concerns of air and water pollution from methane, nitrous oxides, and other emissions which the 1100 megawatt plant will be permitted to release when they burn gas extracted from the Marcellus Shale via fracking.

The power plant is being built on the New York/Connecticut border.

Gas infrastructure experts Dr. Courtney Williams and Keith Schue will participate.