‘Seeking Serenity’ by Jaffe to be shown

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit, “Seeking Serenity: A Tribute to Healing and Change,” July 11 and continue through Sept. 5.

The show will feature works by Dr. Ruth Jaffe, a neuroscientist/psychoanalyst practicing in Washington Depot who has shown her work in several venues throughout Connecticut and New York.

For her paintings, she has drawn on her experiences in her native Argentina and on her visits to France, Israel, England and elsewhere.

Although she was accustomed to working in watercolor, several years ago in California, Jaffe pursued a “never-ending experiment” in which she used red wine, alone and in combination with pigment, to produce pieces that have been called “vibrant expressions of mood and imagination.” These works are titled “In Vino Veritas” and are evocative of plains, sky and sea.

The South Street library is open Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.