Seed program slated at library

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington present a seed starting program with Enya Cunningham of Back 40 Farm Group March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Cunningham will cover everything from which seeds to start, when to plant them, how to plant them, what materials and techniques work best, and more.

A demonstration will coincide with the presentation and the first 25 patrons to register will take home their potted seeds.

The presentation is the kick off to the second season of the Gunn Memorial Seed Library- a partnership with Steep Rock Association’s Judea Garden. At the end of the season, seeds harvested from one of the plants can be brought back to the Seed Library for next season.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.