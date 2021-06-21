Sedition trial linked to Jordan palace drama kicks off KARIN LAUB and OMAR AKOUR, Associated Press June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 7:38 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo released by the Royal Hashemite Court, Jordan's King Abdullah II gives a speech to parliament, in Amman Jordan. Jordan's version of a trial of the century gets under way as early as Monday, June 21, 2021. A relative of King Abdullah II and a former chief of the royal court will be ushered into the defendants’ cage at the state security court to face sedition charges. They are accused of conspiring with Prince Hamzah, a half-brother of the king, to foment unrest against the monarch. (Yousef Allan/The Royal Hashemite Court via AP, File) Yousef Allan/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - This April 11, 2021 file photo from the Royal Court twitter account, shows Jordan's King Abdullah II, center, Prince Prince Hamzah, second left, and others during a visit to the tomb of the late King Hussein, in Amman Jordan.
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A former top adviser to King Abdullah II and a relative of the monarch went on trial at Jordan's state security court on Monday, state media reported. The two face sedition and incitement charges revolving around an unprecedented public rift in the royal family.
The defendants are accused of conspiring with a senior royal — Prince Hamzah, a half-brother of the king — to foment unrest against the monarch while soliciting foreign help.
