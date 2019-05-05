Security officials find gun in carry-on bag at TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Federal airport security authorities say they founded a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport last week.

The Transportation Security Administration says the .380 caliber Ruger handgun loaded with six bullets was spotted at a security checkpoint X-ray machine last Thursday.

The Lincoln man was detained for questioning but was later released and allowed to board his flight. His name wasn't released.

This is the first time this year a gun was discovered at the airport's checkpoint. TSA officers found four firearms at T.F Green last year.

TSA says a typical first-offense penalty for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.