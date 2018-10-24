  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home.
    FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home. less
    FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill ... more
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home. less
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill ... more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service: Package identified as 'potential explosive device' sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington.